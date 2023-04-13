More Options

Twitter lauds Aman Sehrawat's effort for winning gold at Asian Wrestling Championship

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India's Aman Sehrawat claimed the first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships after beating Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov in the 57kg category here on Thursday. This victory has come after he won a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open in February, making it a successful year.

In the final, he beat Smanbekov 9-4 in the summit bout on the penultimate day of the championships. Meanwhile, this victory has come after Ravi Dahiya had won three back-to-back gold medals in the same category at the continental championship. After this historic feat, fans took to Twitter and congratulated the teenage wrestler. 

Here are some reactions:

What a day for him!

Make way for Aman Sehrawat!

What a talent he is!

Remember the name 'Aman Sehrawat'🇮🇳

Proud moment for everyone in India!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

