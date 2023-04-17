Sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh reveals won't run for president in May 7 elections

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced the election timetable during its Emergency General Council and Executive Committee meeting, which was presided over by Secretary-General VN Prasood. After serving three consecutive four-year terms as president and 12 years as the head of the WFI, Brij Bhushan is unable to run for president again, according to the Sports Code.

"We had to schedule elections earlier, but due to the recent controversy, we could not hold the elections earlier, but now we will move forward. I will follow the Sports Code and not contest for president's post, "Brij Bhushan said to PTI following the meeting. Does that imply that he won't be working with WFI going forward?

"I have said I will not contest for president's post, I have not said I will not contest elections." To be eligible to run for office again, 66-year-old Brij Bhushan must complete a four-year cooling-off period. He is permitted to join the WFI Executive Committee, which has five members.

By the time he completes his cooling-off period in 2027, he would have turned 70, making him once again unable to run for office in accordance with the Code, which has set an upper age limit for all officials. If his son Karan, the head of the UP Wrestling Association, enters the fray, it will be intriguing to see.

When asked if he was permitted to attend the AGM in light of allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation made against him by some of the nation's top wrestlers, the WFI President said that he had played by the rules.

"In writing, I was asked to step aside for three weeks, and later it was extended to six weeks, and I did that. I have appeared at IOA and oversight panel hearings. I can work as a WFI official now. There is no question of flouting any rule."

"The findings of the committee are with the government, and I am waiting for that report." Leading wrestlers from the nation, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Sarita Mor, among others, claim that the WFI president has intimidated and harassed female wrestlers. Brij Bhushan referred to the wrestlers' testimony at the sessions as absurd.

"I could not stop laughing at what these wrestlers were saying. If I had anything inappropriate with Sakshi Malik then why did she invite me to her wedding? They come to me with their personal matters and also family issues."

"They sit with my son and daughter-in-law and have food together and now suddenly they are alleging that I have harassed them. If that's the case why do they come to my home?" When the problem is resolved, the federation won't be thinking about retaliation, according to the WFI chief.

"There are a lot of people, who can't face me now, not just these protesting wrestlers. But if they want to play, the process remains the same for everyone. All eligible candidates can compete but WFI is not going to exempt any wrestler from Olympic trials even if a wrestler wins quota in a specific category."

"If Bajrang books Olympic quota, he will have to beat the winner of the national trials to compete in the Olympics. if he loses, he will still be given a chance after 15 days for a re-match and earn a place in the Indian team."

"There will be no discrimination. I have not done anything wrong. These wrestlers were just a pawn, someone else is behind this controversy. The wrestlers have been used for this. I have not spent one day in any sort of guilt, I have kept doing my work and the federation will continue to do that whether I remain part of it or not."

(With PTI inputs)