'What a shame' | Fans disgusted as wrestlers protest again against Brij Bhushan Singh
Olympic wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Pohogat, and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. There has been no action till now by government on the same.
The grapplers got great support on social media, as well as the site of the protest, asking some tough questions to the concerned authorities. The fans and the wrestlers from every part of the country showed their support to the aggrieved.
Wrestlers Protest
VIDEO | "We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice," says Sakshi Malik as wrestlers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/4wVkxF6Q4o— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2023
They don't deserve this
They won medals for our country in the biggest of events. Brought us glory and appreciation from all over the world.— Akshata Shukla (@shukla_akshata) April 24, 2023
Do they deserve this?
Every other day our country reaches a new low.
Please raise your voices in the support of our wrestlers.#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rOGhAQRlYz
What a shame
Indian wrestlers @BajrangPunia @Phogat_Vinesh and @SakshiMalik during a press conference at Jantar Mantar.— Manvender Vashist Lav📸 (@ManvenderVLav) April 23, 2023
Photo 📸 by @PTI_News @ManvenderVLav #wrestlers #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/upv9RfyG7u
Govt. need to act
Bad time for Indian players.— Rajesh Seera(Thanagazi) (@ImRs02) April 24, 2023
Government of India should solve the problem of these players.#WrestlersProtest@PMOIndia @pantlp @BajrangPunia @boxervijender . pic.twitter.com/3vmUKAhLXn
Unfortunate
It's unfortunate that top wrestlers of the Nation have no other option but to sit in protest to obtain justice!— Rohit (@RRT_95) April 24, 2023
When central agencies are used every other day to hound opposition, why aren't any of these (esp CBI, NCW) being used to take up this case?#WrestlersProtest https://t.co/RKUsdRAoCl
Sad state
देश के लिए गोल्ड मेडल लाने वाले महान पहलवानों की #चौथी_पास_राजा के राज में ये दुर्दशा देखकर अंधभक्त भी शर्मिंदा हो जाएंगे!@Phogat_Vinesh @BajrangPunia #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/GiH3cpgnVs— Amit Ahir 🇮🇳 (@AmitYaddav) April 24, 2023