'What a shame' | Fans disgusted as wrestlers protest again against Brij Bhushan Singh

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Olympic wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Pohogat, and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. There has been no action till now by government on the same.

The grapplers got great support on social media, as well as the site of the protest, asking some tough questions to the concerned authorities. The fans and the wrestlers from every part of the country showed their support to the aggrieved. 

