Female wrestlers are receiving death threats, says Vinesh

The togetherness of the seven female wrestlers was being attempted to be broken, she claimed. "Their (complainants') family members are getting threats now. Their lives are in danger. Police must register the FIR and help the innocent people," said Vinesh. "If something happens to these complainants, Delhi Police, and the government will be responsible for it."

This is after top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia , Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh returned to Jantar Mantar, to protest against the WFI president on Sunday. The wrestlers demand the immediate removal of Singh from the post and the Oversight Committee, make public all the findings, in the case.

Vinesh voiced her dissatisfaction about the Sports Ministry's lack of response to their three-month-old complaint against Brij Bhushan. "How long is it going to take for the government to act on the report submitted by the committee? We are still waiting to hear from them," Vinesh emphasised.

"We will, this time, sit here till our demands are met and Brij Bhushan Singh is arrested. We are not going to stop. We are getting support from everywhere. And we want to thank all those that are present here and urge people to come and support us for the better future of athletes in India. This is a fight of all the women athletes and they must come forward and share their views."