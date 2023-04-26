WATCH | Protesting wrestlers train hard at Jantar Mantar
(Twitter/ Bajrang Punia)
Even though some of the top Indian wrestlers are protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh at the Jantar Mantar, their training is their top priority. On Wednesday morning, the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and others were seen training well at the protest site.
Apart from that, a physio was also seen assisting Bajrang on the mat. "We will not go from here till we get justice. And we are ready to face the punishment if we are wrong. Wrestling is everything for us and we want to keep ourselves fit both mentally and physically. We will keep practicing here," Bajrang told IANS.
VIDEO | Wrestlers exercise and practise at Jantar Mantar as their protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues. pic.twitter.com/wxOZP2BUs1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023
A coach present at the protest site added, "Fitness is important in every fight. Our wrestlers understand it. They have made India proud several times. It feels bad that they are working out here at Jantar Mantar at the protest area, when they should be in the stadium as major tournaments are coming in a couple of months.
"Government should make a decision quickly and help them," he added. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the court intervened and said that it would hear the players' plea on April 28. Meanwhile, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may be needed to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan.