Geeta Phogat's former physio comes up with shocking details, says wrestlers raised complaints against WFI prez in 2014
(Reuters)
In a new revelation, Paramjeet Malik, a former physiotherapist at the Indian national camp, has revealed that a few women wrestlers had raised complaints about sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh in 2014. He recalled how the girls were pressured to meet at odd hours with Singh.
"These girls were leaving well past 10 pm. I saw that the people who came to pick them up in vehicles were those who were associated with Brij Bhushan, including his driver. The girls later confirmed what was happening to them," Paramjeet Malik was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.
“The girls told us that they faced pressure, and were asked to meet Brij Bhushan at night. There were at least three girls who spoke about it to the senior wrestlers back then," he added.
Meanwhile, he also pointed out that he had spoken with then-national coach Kuldeep Malik about the entire issue, but was brushed under the carpet. Paramjeet is among the few people who were called by the sports ministry-appointed oversight committee. Now the Supreme Court will hear the entire matter on April 28, since no progress has been made, ever since the issue first came up at the end of January this year.