It is extremely disturbing to watch our athletes protest in public, says Abhinav Bindra

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik are also protesting against WFI chief Singh, who is accused of harassing seven female wrestlers, including a juvenile, at Jantar Mantar. Vinesh is also participating in the demonstration. Bindra, who has frequently shown support for concerned athletes, called the situation "deeply concerning" on Twitter.

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.