WATCH | WFI prez Brij Bhushan Singh reacts to sexual harassment allegations
(PTI)
WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing the women wrestlers, said on Thursday that he will fight to prove his innocence. In a video message, without naming the charges against him, he went on to say that he will fight till the time he has strength.
"Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.
The entire controversy erupted when a group of wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik started a protest against Singh, at Jantar Mantar in January this year. The protest was called off when the sports ministry formed an oversight committee to look into the entire matter. But upon not hearing anything from them, the wrestlers went on a protest once again, this Sunday.
They demand the arrest and removal of Singh from the post.
VIDEO | WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to the sexual harassment charges against him. pic.twitter.com/HOdwVCWCIa— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2023