Bhupinder Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur to run WFI proceedings till elections

The two-member committee will immediately assume management of the WFI and oversee the elections to elect a new Management Committee. The Ad-hoc Committee has been charged by the Ministry with withholding the WFI Management Committee elections within 45 days.

"In the days leading up to WFI's election, the IOA will also appoint a retired High Court Judge to the Ad-Hoc Committee for a fair and transparent election. The WFI Ad-Hoc committee will be responsible to manage the affairs of the federation including selection and participation of sportspersons in international events," the IOA informed in a release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IOA president PT Usha did not seem very pleased with the way the protest has gone. She lashed out at the wrestlers for taking to the street.

"Those protesting are renowned wrestlers who brought laurels to the country. They have an equal responsibility of safeguarding the interest of our sports, sportspersons and also the image of our country. However, I'm disappointed the way they are sitting on dharna, asking political parties to join them etc.