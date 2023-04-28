FIR to be lodged against Brij Bhushan Singh, says will cooperate in investigation
(PTI)
In response to sexual harassment claims made by seven women wrestlers, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court on Friday that it has decided to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh finally after a wait of few days, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
The FIR will be filed on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said to the bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha while speaking on behalf of the Delhi Police. "We've made the decision to file a FIR. Mehta informed the panel that was deliberating the petition that it will be registered today.
The court also ordered the Delhi Police Commissioner to analyse the perceived threat and to give one of the young girls, who is allegedly the victim of sexual assault, sufficient security. The best wrestlers in the nation have been staging a sit-in protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday, April 23.
On the other hand, Singh came up with a rather unexpected reaction. He said, “I am not bigger than the supreme court. I welcome the judgment." He went on to say that he will cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. “I have been abiding by the law, so I will continue to. I haven’t escaped. I’m at residence,” he said.