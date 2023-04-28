Neeraj Chopra comes out in support of protesting wrestlers, says it is a 'sensitive issue'
(Reuters)
In a huge boost to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has extended his support now. The 24-year-old called for quick action by the authorities on his official Twitter account so that justice is served before it gets too late.
The star javelin thrower expressed his disappointment over how the entire issue has been managed by the authorities, and how IOA president PT Usha lashed out at the wrestlers for protesting in public, instead of approaching the athletes' commission to lodge their complaints. He went on to say that it hurts to see wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.
He tweeted, "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen.
"This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."
