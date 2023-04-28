Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar spend over five lakh for five days of protest

As per a report in the PTI, the wrestlers have already spent INR 5 lakh for five days, in getting the beds, sleeping sheets, fans, speakers, mics, and their food and drinks. "So we decided to buy mattresses. I bought 80 mattresses from my village Kharkhoda paying Rs 50,000. We were being charged 12000 a day for all the mattresses. That's a huge sum," Somvir Rathi told PTI.

"Initially, we had taken speakers and microphones on rent, but the one-day cost was Rs 12,000. It was too much. Now we have bought our own sound system from Chandni Chowk market for Rs 60,000."

"The shopkeeper was nice. He knew that athletes are on the road so he gave us the system on a not-for-profit basis," he added. "We will buy coolers if the need arises. It's very hot out there. We had brought Rs two lakh cash with us but have already spent about 5-6 lakh rupees so far."

Even though they are receiving a lot of support, still they can't take care of a lot of people and are asking to support from their homes. "I have told them not to come here as yet. Handling a big crowd could become a big issue. A few wrestlers' parents came with 50kg milk, and unfortunately, about 20kg went waste because it turned sour due to the summer heat. There is no place to keep such things, so we are asking people for just support."