Wrestlers did not appear before Oversight Committee, says Anurag Thakur
(Twitter/ Anurag Thakur)
While the wrestlers have been garnering support from every nook and corner in the country, there hasn't been much done and said by the authorities. But on Thursday, the minister clarified his stance and rejected the claim that the government is not doing its bit in Wrestlers vs WFI controversy.
The sports minister said that the government first set up an Oversight Committee and is now taking appropriate action on the findings submitted. Recently, the IOA set up an Ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of the Federation and make sure that the elections take place within 45 days. Not only that but an internal body will be set up after the elections to look into the complaints.
"On their demand, we included Babita Phogat in the Oversight Committee. In all 14 meetings of the Oversight Committee were held but neither the wrestler that complained of sexual harassment nor others whose names were listed as victims by the protesters, turned up before the Committee," said the Minister at a media interaction.
Further, the minister accused the wrestlers of indulging in politics. Meanwhile, the Ad-hoc committee to overlook the WFI consists of Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooter Suma Shirur. A third member, a retired High Court judge, will be named before the election process is initiated.
(With IANS Inputs)