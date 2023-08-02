Delhi wrestling chief Jai Prakash files nominations for three positions for upcoming WFI elections
According to the official list released by the returning officer on Tuesday, Delhi state body head Jai Prakash has submitted candidature papers for three positions, including the presidency, in the August 12 Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.
Sanjay Singh, the vice-president of the UP Wrestling Association, Dushyant Sharma, the senior superintendent of police for Jammu and Kashmir, and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran are the other three candidates for the top position.
Interestingly, Prakash and Singh are members of the Brij Bhushan faction. The official list of candidates for 15 positions was released on Tuesday by the returning officer and retired J&K High Court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar.
The positions of president, senior vice president, vice president, secretary general, treasurer, joint secretary, and executive members will all be up for election. IN all, four people are running for president, three for senior vice president, six for vice president, three for the one secretary general position, two for treasurer, four for joint secretary, and ten for executive member positions.
List of candidates who filed nomination papers:
President: Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash, Dushyant Sharma, Anita Sheoran.
Senior vice-president: Asit Kumar Saha, ID Nanavati, Devender.
Vice-President: Hamza-Bin-Omer, Kartar Singh, N Phoni, Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, Mohan Yadav.
Secretary-general: Darshan Lal, Jai Prakash, Prem Chand Lochab.
Treasurer: Satya Pal Singh Deshwal, Dushyant Sharma.
Joint secretary: RK Purushotham, Rohtash Singh, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, Kuldip Singh.
Executive members: M Loganathan, Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rakesh Singh, Ummed Singh, Prashant Rai, Rajnish Kumar, J Srinivasa, Ratul Sarma, Ajay Vaid, Kuldip Singh.