Wrestling World Championships trials likely after WFI elections
(UWW)
In the latest development, the freshly formed WFI office-bearers will conduct the trials for Wrestling World Championship on August 16, after the new members take charge on August 12. The championship will take place in Belgrade from September 16-24, where 90 Olympic quotas will be at stake.
"The ad-hoc panel is planning to hand over the task of organising trials to the elected body. The thinking is that the new office-bearers will still have 3-4 days to organise the trials and send the entries before the August 16 deadline," said the source.
"The (ad-hoc) panel is planning to issue a directive in this regard in a day or two." Prior to this, the Asian Games trials had drawn a lot of flak when Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were selected for the team without appearing in the trials. The ones losing out in their place were Antim Panghal and Vishal Kaliraman. The duo had appealed in the High Court, but the decision did not come in their favour.
"They (new office-bearers) might say that the ad-hoc panel made two wrong selection calls (regarding giving preference to Bajrang and Vinesh for the Asian Games). The ad-hoc body might get more criticism if it announces the selection criteria for the World Championships. So, in order to avoid more controversies, the panel members want to pass on the baton and just say goodbye," said the source.