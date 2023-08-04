Bajrang Punia summoned by Delhi Court in criminal defamation case
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
On September 6, a Delhi court issued a summons to Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia in response to his sports coach Naresh Dahiya's criminal defamation charge.
A press conference was held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during the wrestler's protest against sexual harassment by BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to his complaint, Punia made defamatory remarks about him there while other wrestlers and non-wrestlers were present.
Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal declared that all the elements of slander were prima facie established. He stated throughout the hearing that it was sufficiently established that the court was not compelled to compare the potential defences that the accused may raise at the stage of summons.
“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I, am of the prima facie view, that all the ingredients of defamation are made out," the magistrate said.
He claimed that the press conference remark appeared to be prepared with malice aforethought and not in good faith.
“In view of the same, let the accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the magistrate said.