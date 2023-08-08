Former Asian Games gold medalist Kartar Singh among candidates for WFI vice-president position
Kartar Singh, a former Asian Games gold medalist and legendary wrestler from India, is one of five candidates running in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections for four vice-presidential positions on August 12.
Kartar has years of managerial expertise under his belt and served as the WFI's secretary-general in the past. Along with Asit Kumar Saha (Bengal), Jai Prakash (Delhi), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), and N Phoni (Manipur), he is a participant in the strife. Sanjay Kumar Singh of Uttar Pradesh, the outgoing WFI president, and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran will compete for the position of president.
According to information obtained, the six wrestlers who spearheaded the demonstrations against Brij Bhushan at Jantar Mantar here are supporting the 38-year-old Sheoran. Unexpectedly, Sheoran is a witness opposing Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment lawsuit.
Four candidates are vying for two joint secretary positions, according to the official list released by the returning officer for the elections, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, on Monday, while seven are vying for five executive committee positions. The Brij Bhushan campaign has submitted nominees for all 15 seats, and it is widely believed that his group will win numerous important positions.
The senior vice-president position will be contested by ID Nanavati of the Brij Bhushan faction and Devender Kadian of Assam. Following a recent ruling by the Gauhati High Court, the Indian Olympic Association-established ad hoc committee for wrestling approved the inclusion of the Assam wrestling organisation in the electoral college.