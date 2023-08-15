Delhi Police has sufficient evidence for prosecution in alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh
In a case involving alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers, Delhi Police on Friday informed a metropolitan court that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute departing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The city police informed co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar as well as Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a "prime facie" case had been established against them. Atul Srivastava, speaking for the police, said in court, "Accused persons must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted."
He claimed there was enough proof to support charges against Singh under IPC sections 354 (attack or criminal force on a lady with the purpose to violate her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), and 354-D (stalking). The complainants' attorney will likely provide arguments on the charge issue when the court now hears the case on August 19.
On July 20, the metropolitan court granted Singh and Tomar release on a bond of Rs 25,000 each, with the caveat that they were not to leave the country without the court's prior approval and were not to give any inducements to witnesses.