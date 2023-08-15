Olympian Seema Bisla suspended for 'whereabouts failure' after Asian Championships triumph

At the 2021 Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Seema took home the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 50kg division. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she was defeated in the 50 kg round of 16 match. The two different kinds of whereabouts failures are missed tests and filing failures. The specifics of Seema's location failures, including whether they involved missed deadlines for filing or testing or both, are unknown.