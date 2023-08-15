Olympian Seema Bisla suspended for 'whereabouts failure' after Asian Championships triumph
(UWW)
Seema Bisla, a wrestler who competed in the Tokyo Olympics and won the bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Championships, has been given a one-year suspension for "whereabouts failure" by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA.
On July 21, the ADDP issued a directive prohibiting the 30-year-old Seema. According to the most recent list of athletes sanctioned by the ADDP posted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on its website, her suspension time started on May 12 of this year.
At the 2021 Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Seema took home the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 50kg division. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she was defeated in the 50 kg round of 16 match. The two different kinds of whereabouts failures are missed tests and filing failures. The specifics of Seema's location failures, including whether they involved missed deadlines for filing or testing or both, are unknown.
According to World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) regulations, any three whereabouts failures (filing failure and/or missed test) within a 12-month period constitute an anti-doping rule violation, for which the applicable sanction is two years' ineligibility, subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of the athlete's fault.
The name and complete address of each site where an athlete trains, works, or engages in other regularly planned activities, as well as the typical times of such activity, are required for inclusion in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP).
A 60-minute window and location must be chosen by RTP athletes on each day of the quarter in order to be eligible for testing. A whereabouts failure will occur if the whereabouts and testing responsibilities are not met.
Seema was listed on the NADA RTP list for this year's second quarter (April to June), however she was taken off the list during the third quarter (July to September).