Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games after injuring knee, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
India wrestler Vinesh Phogat pulled out of the Asian Games weeks after she got a direct entry into the team, without competing in the trials. In a longish post on social media, she wrote that she injured her left knee on 13th August, 2023, with doctors asking her for surgery.
“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games.
"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong comeback on the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a lot of strength,” said Vinesh. This also means now that Antim Panghal will get a chance to compete at the Asian Games in the women's 53 kg category, as she had won the trials as well.
Antim had approached the court after her name was excluded from the Asiad list and Vinesh was picked.
August 15, 2023