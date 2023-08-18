U20 World Wrestling Championship | Priya wins gold, Antim reaches second successive finals

After reaching the 76kg final that was set to happen on Wednesday, Priya performed admirably and didn’t let anyone down. In her first-round matchup against Nikola Monika Wisniewska from Poland, she comfortably cruised through in just 68 seconds. Following that performance she won the match-up over Xuejing Liang from China due to technical superiority, all of which just resulted in her losing two points on the way to the final.