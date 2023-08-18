Vinesh Phogat vows to comeback stronger after surgery
(Getty)
Due to a knee injury sustained during training, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was forced to withdraw from the Asian Games. She had surgery on Thursday in Mumbai and promised to recover soon from the setback, and posted a picture with the doctor on Friday.
Phogat was selected into the Asian Games squad without any trials along with Bajrang Punia. She was also at the forefront during the protests against Brij Bhushan Singh.
Meanwhile, Phogat shared a photo of herself and her surgeon, Dinshaw Pardiwala, who performed surgery on her left knee on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds. Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life advice," she wrote.
“Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you for everything, sir."
“I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead," she added.
