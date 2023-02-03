Aman Sehrawat wins bronze at 2023 Zagreb Open

The other two wrestlers in the competition that day, Vishal Kaliramana and Pankaj Malik, failed to take home any medals. Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan defeated Vishal Kaliramana in the men's 70 kg final due to his technical dominance (10-0). In the qualifying round, Kaliramana suffered a similar loss against Alec William Pantaleo of the USA, but because the American advanced to the final, the Indian wrestler advanced to the repechage round. Then, Kaliramana gave China's Agudamu a win by fall to earn a chance at the bronze medal.