Aman Sehrawat wins bronze at 2023 Zagreb Open
(Twitter)
At the Zagreb Open 2023 Ranking Series in Croatia on Wednesday, India's Aman Sehrawat, the under-23 world champion, took home the bronze medal in the men's 57kg division.
India's first medal at this event was won by the Indian wrestler, who defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of the USA 10-4. At the conclusion of Round 1, both wrestlers were knotted 4-4. In the second round, Aman Sehrawat completely outclassed Richards and scored six straight goals to win the fight. Aman Sehrawat had earlier defeated China's Minghu Liu 8-2 and Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili 11-8 in the qualifying round and quarterfinals, respectively, before falling to U20 world champion Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 15-5 in the semifinals.
The other two wrestlers in the competition that day, Vishal Kaliramana and Pankaj Malik, failed to take home any medals. Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan defeated Vishal Kaliramana in the men's 70 kg final due to his technical dominance (10-0). In the qualifying round, Kaliramana suffered a similar loss against Alec William Pantaleo of the USA, but because the American advanced to the final, the Indian wrestler advanced to the repechage round. Then, Kaliramana gave China's Agudamu a win by fall to earn a chance at the bronze medal.
In the meanwhile, Pankaj Malik lost to Emrah Ormanoglu of Turkey 5-2 in the men's 61kg first round and was unable to advance to the repechage. At the Zagreb Open 2023 on Thursday, Pruthviraj Babasaheb Patil (men's 92 kg) and Shivani Pawar (women's 50 kg) will compete.