Indian wrestlers finish with underwhelming two medals at Zagreb Open 2023
(Twitter)
With two bronze medals, Indian wrestlers wrapped up the Zagreb Open 2023, the first wrestling ranking series of the year. The Zagreb Open, which was held in the Croatian city from February 1 to 5, had up to 15 wrestlers from India, where only Aman Sehrawat and Ashu brought medals for the country.
Aman Sehrawat, a freestyle wrestler and under-23 world champion, captured the bronze medal in the men's 57kg category in the first day. The bronze medal in the men's 67kg category was won by Greco-Roman wrestler Ashu on the last day of the competition.
On the last day, the bronze-medal winning Greco-Roman wrestler Gyanender of the Asian Championships fell to world No. 11 Liguo Cao in the round of 16. On Sunday, Manjeet (55 kg), Ankit Gulia (72 kg), and Narinder Cheema (97 kg) also fell short of securing a spot on the podium.
Ankit Gulia and Narinder Cheema both suffered defeats in the round of 16 and the qualifying round, respectively, while Manjeet struggled in a round-robin format and was unable to advance to the final four.
Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Anshu Malik, as well as other top Indian wrestlers, skipped the Croatia tournament.
The first of the four ranking series for the year was the wrestling competition known as the Zagreb Open. From February 23 to 26, the following ranking series will take place in Alexandria, Egypt.