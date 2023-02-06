Indian wrestlers finish with underwhelming two medals at Zagreb Open 2023

18

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Twitter)

With two bronze medals, Indian wrestlers wrapped up the Zagreb Open 2023, the first wrestling ranking series of the year. The Zagreb Open, which was held in the Croatian city from February 1 to 5, had up to 15 wrestlers from India, where only Aman Sehrawat and Ashu brought medals for the country.

