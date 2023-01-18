Vinesh Phogat alleges sexual harassment by WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh

Today at 5:28 PM
Star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat has created a stir with allegations of sexual harassment of the country's women wrestlers by the WFI president and the coaches. Apart from that, a host of top wrestlers, including the likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are protesting at the Jantar Mantar.
Addressing the media, Vinesh said: "The WFI President Brij Bushan Singh and coaches close to him have sexually harassed women wrestlers during the national camps."
"I can name at least 10 girls who were sexually harassed and molested in the national camps. Nobody comes forward because of fear. A few of the girls sitting here alongside me too have faced it," Vinesh added. She went on to say that the foreign coaches were not willing to come to India because of the federation.
"My coach was abused by the WFI. He was told he ate all the money and did not produce results. No foreign coach wants to come to India," she said. Vinesh also claimed that she was mentally harassed after not winning a medal at Tokyo Olympics.
"I was mentally tortured after the Tokyo Olympics. It was so bad that I was suicidal due to this. What would have my family done if something had happened to me? If anything happens to us wrestlers, the federation should be responsible," Vinesh added.
Punia, who won a bronze at Tokyo said, "We want the WFI President to be axed. If he is not removed, we will not take part in any competition and this protest will continue until any action is taken."
