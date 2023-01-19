Geeta and Babita Phogat extend support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Today at 3:43 PM
Support for the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar has come in from all corners. Babita and Geeta Phogat, sisters of Vinesh, have backed the latter completely, demanding the sacking of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, after he was allegedly accused of sexual assault on women wrestlers.
The former CWG gold medalists Geeta and Babita tweeted their support for the protesting wrestlers. That is not the only accusation of Singh; he has also been accused of abusing and hitting the wrestlers.
Babita, who joined the BJP in 2019, tweeted, "I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level and the future will be decided according to the feelings of the players."
कुश्ती के इस मामले में मैं अपने सभी साथी खिलाड़ियो के साथ खड़ी हूँ। मैं आप सबको विश्वास दिलाती हूँ कि सरकार से हर स्तर पर इस विषय को उठाने का काम करूँगी और खिलाड़ियों के भावनाओं के अनुरूप ही आगे का भविष्य तय होगा।— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) January 19, 2023
Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has taken cognizance of the entire issue, and has demanded an explanation from the WFI in the next 72 hours. The Ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.