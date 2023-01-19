Geeta and Babita Phogat extend support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

The former CWG gold medalists Geeta and Babita tweeted their support for the protesting wrestlers. That is not the only accusation of Singh; he has also been accused of abusing and hitting the wrestlers.

Babita, who joined the BJP in 2019, tweeted, "I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level and the future will be decided according to the feelings of the players."

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has taken cognizance of the entire issue, and has demanded an explanation from the WFI in the next 72 hours. The Ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.