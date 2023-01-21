WFI vs Wrestlers | Relief for wrestlers as Brij Bhushan Singh to step aside, special committee to probe matter

Today at 9:34 AM
In the latest update, the aggrieved wrestlers have decided to end their protest at Jantar Mantar, after the government assured them that their grievances would be addressed. That also meant that the WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh has stepped aside for the time being, late on Friday.
The wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their protest, which was achieved during the second round of talks with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. These wrestlers in question had levelled sexual harassment and corruption charges against Brij Bhushan.
"It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed. Names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks. It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that have been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said in the meeting.
"Till the investigation is over, he will step aside and cooperate with the oversight committee will run the day-to-day affairs of WFI." Meanwhile, the IOA has also formed a committee headed by Mary Kom to probe the charges. Olympic medallist Bajrang said, "We have been assured safety and security by the government because we were threatened by WFI president in the past. We did not want to take the route of protest, but we were pushed to the limit.
"This is an important year with the Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers lined up. So, after getting assurances from the government, we have decided to end the protest."
The IOA panel includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav.
