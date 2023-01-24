WFI vs Wrestlers | Bajrang Punia expresses disappointment for not being consulted before forming Oversight Committee

Today at 7:02 PM
Bajrang Punia on Tuesday expressed his disappointment that the wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of the Oversight Committee by the government. The committee is supposed to look into the wrestlers' grievances pertaining to sexual and mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Singh.
Taking to Twitter, Bajrang said: "We were assured that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed. It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee."
हमें आश्वासन दिया गया था कि Oversight Committee के गठन से पहले हमसे परामर्श किया जाएगा। बड़े दुख की बात है कि इस कमेटी के गठन से पहले हमसे राय भी नहीं ली गई. @narendramodi @AmitShah @ianuragthakur— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) January 24, 2023
The Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur on Monday had announced the formation of the MC Mary Kom-led five-member Oversight Committee that includes Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of TOPS, Capt Rajagopalan and former SAI Executive Director (Teams) Radhika Sreeman.
Last week, Thakur had announced the formation of the Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day activities of the WFI after a group of wrestlers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dhaiya and Deepak Punia sat on a protest at the Jantar Mantar alleging many irregularities by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) including mismanagement of governance and sexual harassment of women grapplers by coaches and the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
