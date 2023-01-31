WFI vs Wrestlers | Babita Phogat included in oversight committee
CWG gold medalist Babita Phogat has been inducted into the oversight committee formed to probe the serious allegations leveled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The committee was formed by the Sports Ministry after wrestlers went on a protest.
These wrestlers in question, including some of the best in India, had allegedly accused Brij Bhushan of sexual misconduct, harassment, intimidation, financial irregularities, and administrative lapses. ”Former wrestler Babita Phogat has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India,” the ministry said in a statement.
Other than Babita, the oversight committee is being headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and includes Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Radhica Sreeman, and Rajesh Rajagopalan, ex-CEO, of Target Olympic Podium Scheme. Anurag Thakur, the sports minister had announced that the grievances of the wrestlers will be resolved, and announced the formation of a committee to investigate the charges against the WFI chief.
But the wrestlers had also expressed their disappointment for not being consulted before drafting the committee.