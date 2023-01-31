Zagreb Open 2023 | Narsingh Yadav to lead Indian team in absence of star wrestlers
(Getty)
Zagreb Open 2023, which happens to be the first ranking tournament of the year, will take place from February 1, sans the top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya. Other than that, Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malika, Sangeeta Phogat, and Sangita Mor will miss the championship.
In their absence, Narsingh Yadav will lead the inexperienced Indian contingent. Younsgter Aman will compete in the men's57kg event in the absence of Dahiya, while Sujeet will be participating in the 65kg event, with no Bajrang there, as per a report in Olympics.com.
On the other hand, Sushma Shokeen fill in for Vinesh in women's 53kg category. In all, 29 wrestlers will go for the meet.
Squad
Men’s freestyle
Aman (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Sujeet (65kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70kg), Sagar Jaglan and Narsingh Yadav (74kg), Vicky (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil Sehrawat (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)
Women’s freestyle
Shivani Pawar (50kg), Sushma Shokeen (53kg), Sito (57kg), Bhateri (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Kiran (76kg)
Greco-Roman
Manjeet (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sagar (63kg), Karanjit Singh and Ashu (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Sunil Kumar and Sushant (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), Naveen (130kg)