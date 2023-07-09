OCA grants IOA time till July 22 for sending wrestlers' names for Asian Games

"The IOA officials tried their best but the OCA gave a week's extension and that too they (OCA) said was being granted under exceptional circumstances. So, this is the final and we have to send names of our wrestlers by July 22," a source close to IOA ad-hoc committee told PTI.

"They (OCA) do not want to do something exceptional for India only. So, further extension is not possible, this (July 22) is the final," the source added. The extension in deadline was sought to accommodate six protesting wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, and give them enough time for the trials.

The IOA has also made a relaxation for these wrestlers; to compete with the winners of the trials. But it remains to be seen if eventually, that happens since a lot of wrestlers have expressed displeasure about the same.

"The two coaches in the ad-hoc panel, Gian Singh and Ashok Garg are acting like agents of the six protesting wresters. They have advised the panel that it must hold two-stage trials and if winners of the initial trials refuse to compete against the six wrestlers, then their names should be removed from the list," said a referee, who attended Thursday's meeting of the panel.

"Everyone protested this suggestion. Why should these wrestlers be given any favor. It has to be a fair trial. If IOA will discriminate, then the parents and the coaches of the wrestlers will hit the roads and protest against the discrimination.

"You must find out, whose instructions, these two coaches follow. Sometimes they say, it's someone from a higher-up who is dictating messages to the ad-hoc panel," said the referee, who did not wish to be named.