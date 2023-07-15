Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Ranking Series in Budapest citing food poisoning
(AFP)
In the latest, two-time World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat has now pulled out of the Ranking Series tournament in Budapest late on Friday night, citing fever and food poisoning, as per the Indian Express. The wrestler was supposed to play her first bout on Saturday in the 55 kg category.
Earlier in the week, NADA had issued a notice to Vinesh for failure to comply with whereabouts requirements. It was on June 27, when a doping control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony, Sonipat, but Vinesh was not present at the location and could not be reached via phone. The DCO waited for her for the next 40 minutes and even tried to reach her husband Somvir Rathee, but there was no response from there as well.
Ankush Gupta, NADA's project officer has requested a response from Vinesh regarding the same. Meanwhile, renowned coach Ajit Singh suggested that NADA keep an eye on Vinesh and Bajarang while questioning their abroad training stint. The former SAI coach went to suggest that since the duo got a green signal for training abroad, NADA should keep a close watch on them.