Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Ranking Series in Budapest citing food poisoning

Earlier in the week, NADA had issued a notice to Vinesh for failure to comply with whereabouts requirements. It was on June 27, when a doping control officer (DCO) visited the address in Partap Colony, Sonipat, but Vinesh was not present at the location and could not be reached via phone. The DCO waited for her for the next 40 minutes and even tried to reach her husband Somvir Rathee, but there was no response from there as well.