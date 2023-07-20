WFI elections set for August 7 after multiple postponements

Despite the national federation's Executive Committee's recommendation on November 15, 2014, the state association's argument that it was entitled to be an associated member of the WFI with voting rights was rejected.

On June 25, the deadline day to submit names for the electoral college, the Gauhati High Court delayed the election. After the Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a Gauhati High Court ruling, the obstacle was removed on Tuesday. Election day was planned for May 7 by the WFI before it was suspended by the sports ministry.

Following the ministry's decision to create an oversight committee to look into the claims of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by national body president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sports ministry has ordered the WFI to immediately cease all of its ongoing operations. After meeting with protesting wrestlers, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the WFI elections will go place on June 30.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then said that while the returning officer had originally set the election for July 6, it will now take place on July 4. The returning officer was compelled to arrange the new election on July 11 to avoid further postponement after five state organisations that are not linked with the federal government asserted their ability to vote.