Asian Games wrestling trials to happen behind closed doors

Angry wrestlers and their family members threatened to skip the trials in protest of the exemption given to Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and world medalist Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), which led to frayed tempers and violent arguments throughout the day. When the wrestlers' families arrived at the trial site, they confronted the ad hoc panel and complained that the judgement was "unfair" and "unjust."

Parents of the world U-20 champion Antim Panghal and the father of another wrestler, Vikas Kaliraman, engaged into a heated dispute with the members of the ad hoc panel. The ad hoc panel, sensing difficulty, determined that the trials would have restricted entrance since spectators would not be permitted inside the wrestling venue.

Each wrestler will have a masseuse and coach with him or her. Gian Singh, a member of the Ad-hoc Panel, stated that the DCP for the area has been requested to have sufficient employees to ensure that nobody enters the hall.

The trials will proceed as planned, and selection will be made for six Greco-Roman and an equal number of women's divisions on Saturday. On Sunday, the trials for six men's freestyle classes will be held.

“Trials will take place tomorrow as the Delhi High Court has not given stay orders,” Singh said.

“Our job is to organise the trials and whosoever comes first we will send his or her name to IOA. The decision on who they (IOA) want to send to the Asian Games after that is their job,” he added.

After the ad-hoc committee granted direct admissions to Vinesh and Bajrang, who led the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Asian Games wrestling trials turned into a major scandal.

Many teenage wrestlers, including Antim and Sujeet Kalkal, contested the verdict in the Delhi High Court, requesting a fair trial, and the exemptions did not sit well with them.

Even Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, who participated in the demonstration against Brij Bhushan, and renowned Yogeshwar Dutt had expressed doubts about the verdict made by the ad hoc tribunal.

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar, a member of the IOA's Athletes Committee, met with coaches and former wrestlers Singh and Ashok Garg multiple times in an effort to persuade them to accept his nomination.

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar, a member of the IOA's Athletes Committee, met with coaches and former wrestlers Ashok Garg and Singh multiple times in an effort to persuade them that younger wrestlers are being treated unfairly.

The trials for the world championships, which will be held in Belgrade, Serbia in September, will be place next month, according to Singh, a member of the ad hoc panel.

“World championship trials will take place between Aug 10 and 15 between the top four wrestlers in each category from the July 22 and 23 trials and the six protesting wrestlers will also have to compete in those trials if they want to get selected for World Championships,” he said.