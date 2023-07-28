Wrestlers from Haryana seek Brij Bhushan Sharan's help
(PTI)
Brij Bhushan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), met with wrestlers from Haryana on Wednesday. He listened to their complaints and assured them that the central government will address their problems as soon as possible.
"These people wanted to come in thousands. But I told them not to worry and only a few people can come. Wrestlers and their mothers, sisters and coaches have come in big numbers and they have some issues. I have heard their issues and assured them that I will take it up to Home Minister and through him, I will take it up to the Prime Minister. I hope that their issues will be resolved," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.
He stated that all wrestling events had been suspended. This year, prominent Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia protested against Brij Bhushan Singh and accused him of sexual harassment.
"Due to the controversy surrounding the federation, the junior and national competitions are not being held. There are issues of trials as well. Many kids are worried because of it. In big numbers, these kids wanted to meet. Many of these were sitting in protest against me. They wanted to meet me. I do not have any animosity towards these kids. I have same feelings for everyone, be it from Maharashtra or Haryana. All of these players come from poor families. They have come with a hope that I will take their issues to the government," he said.
One of the persons who came to meet Brij Bhushan told ANI, "I am Mohan from Haryana. We were earlier, protesting along with Bajrang Punia. We felt that politics was being carried out there, and we were used. We did not get help from there as well. Then we met Brij Bhushan and took his assurance. When players will not give trials, how they will progress in their career?".
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously been granted regular bail in the issue of alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the WFI. Vinod Tomar Singh, the assistant secretary for the Federation, also received bail in relation to the same matter.