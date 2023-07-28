Wrestling World Championship trials requirements and dates to be announced by August 3

“The last date for filing nominations is July 31, so by August 1, we should get clarity on how many candidates are contesting for respective posts. If there is just a single candidate for each post, it is my thinking that the reins of the WFI will be handed over to the new office-bearers by August 1,” said Gian Singh, a member of the ad-hoc committee on Thursday.

“The elected body will then decide on when to hold trials for the World Championships and it will have enough time to do so. But if there is more than one nomination for every post, then the elected members will be known on August 12, the day the WFI elections are scheduled.”

In such case, the ad-hoc body will choose the trial dates for the World Championships before August 3 in order to allow wrestlers enough time to prepare and show up for trials by August 10.

“If the new body takes charge on August 12, then how can they take a call on the trials as the last date for sending entries for the Worlds is August 16. There will be no time left by then,” he said.

Serbia's capital city of Belgrade will host the World Championship from September 16 to 24. The wrestlers who participated in the Asian Games selection competition (July 22–23) have just around 17 days to prepare for another demanding tournament since the World Championships trials are scheduled to take place on August 10.

The member of the ad hoc committee went on to say that it was "not feasible" to hold the Worlds trials on or after August 20 since the wrestlers needed time to recuperate from the Asian Games trials.

“With the last date for sending entries for the Worlds closing on August 16, how can we send the names after August 20?” he said.