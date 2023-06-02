Details of two FIRs against Brij Bhushan come out, wrestlers give account of what transpired

As per the report in Indian Express, both the FIRs are filed under Section IPC Sections 354, 354A, 354D, and 34, which carry a jail term of one to three years. The complaints of six wrestlers were registered under these sections, against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. On the other hand, the second FIR is by the minor wrestler's father under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

Here are the details of the charges in both FIRs

One wrestler accused Singh of groping her at a hotel restaurant repeatedly. He did so on the pretext of checking her breathing and also touched her inappropriately on her palm, knee, thighs, and shoulders.

Another wrestler accused Singh of pulling up her t-shirt, in the absence of her coach, and placing his hand on her breast, on the pretext of checking her breathing. The same wrestler went on to say that on a visit to the federation office, Singh forcefully pulled her closer and tried to make physical contact with her.

The third wrestler alleged, as per the FIR, that Singh called her to his bed, where he was sitting, and all of a sudden hugged her, without her permission. He even tried to bribe the wrestler by buying her supplements, if she slept with him.

The fourth wrestler alleged that Singh pulled up her t-shirt and slid his hand down her stomach, on the pretext of checking her breathing. She went on to say that the girls decided not to go alone for their meals.

The fifth one accused him of touching her buttock, during a group photograph. The sixth one too leveled the same charge on Singh, and said that the latter rebuked her for acting 'too smart'.

The minor’s allegations

As per the FIR, while getting a picture clicked with the minor, Singh held her tightly and brushed his hands against her breasts.