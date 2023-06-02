India's Manjeet gets bronze at UWW Ranking Series Wrestling Competition
(SAI/Twitter)
Manjeet opened India's medal tally in the UWW Ranking Series wrestling competition here on Thursday with a bronze in the men's 55kg Greco-Roman division.
In the quarterfinals, Manjeet was defeated by Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan, who won by superiority (VSU1, 13-4). Manjeet, however, was given the opportunity to compete for one of the two bronze medals since Botirov advanced to the final.
On the first day of contests, the Indian defeated Kazakhstan's Yersin Abyir 14-9 using VPO1 (winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores at least 1 point). Marlan Mukashev of Kazakhstan defeated Botirov to win the gold medal match.
Sumit competed in the 60 kg category and advanced to the repechage round before losing to Balbai Dordokov of Kyrgyzstan. In the quarterfinals, he had previously fallen to Kazakhstan's Nursultan Bazarbayev.
In the 67kg division, Neeraj also lost in the repechage round. In the qualifying round, Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Narinder Cheema (97 kg), and Sahil (130 kg) all suffered defeats.