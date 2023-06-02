Reports | Wrestlers left mentally shattered after police detention
(Twitter/ Bajrang Punia)
According to sources close to the protesting wrestlers, they are all currently "mentally shattered" as a result of how Delhi Police officers handled them last Sunday. The women wrestlers had decided to march to the new parliament building when they were stopped by police, and then detained.
"Nobody is saying anything. They are all mentally shattered... Some of them are also down with fever. How can the government be so egoistic and treat athletes like this? No one from the government came to meet them."
"(Sports Minister) Anurag Thakur is giving statements to the media that the wrestlers should wait. Why doesn't he directly speak to them? Are they from another country? Why didn't any minister, especially women, speak to them despite the wrestlers writing a letter to them? Why such an indifferent attitude? Can't our Prime Minister speak to these athletes? This is shocking," said a source.
Now the khaps have decided to meet President Draupadi Murmu and seek help in the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh.