Allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh not withdrawn, says minor wrestler's father
(AFP)
The father of a 17-year-old wrestler who accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment said late on Sunday that he has not taken back his complaint. For the last couple of days, there were rumours that the minor has withdrawn the charges.
The victim's father claimed that any rumors circulating on social media about the "withdrawal" of their testimony (on the accusations) are untrue. He said, "We stood by our statement and I am out of the station and neither in Delhi nor Haryana."
Meanwhile, the farmers and members of Khap panchayats (community courts) have given the Centre a deadline of June 9 to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh or face a bigger demonstration.
Rakesh Tikait, the head of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, threatened the Central government at the Kuruksheta maha panchayat that if they weren't permitted to demonstrate in Jantar Mantar on June 9, "there will be an announcement of agitation."
The farmer leader also urged that the charges against the wrestlers be dropped after they were beaten and imprisoned while marching towards the new Parliament building on May 28.