Protesting wrestlers meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
(Bajrang Punia/ Twitter)
In the latest development, the protesting wrestlers -- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, met with the Home Minister Amit Shah, at his residence late on Saturday, to discuss matters pertaining to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's arrest. But no decision seems to have been reached.
A source in the know of the developments told IANS, that the minister listened to the wrestlers for a long time but no conclusion was reached. "They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)."
The wrestlers have gone through a lot ever since they started their protest at Jantar Mantar again in April. First, they had an ugly scuffle with Delhi Police, where Vinesh's brother was beaten up, and then, they were detained, as they marched to the new Parliament building to hold a meeting.
As a result, the wrestlers had decided that they would immerse their medals in Ganga, and had reached Haridwar for the same before they were stopped by Rakesh Tikait. Meanwhile, the protest is on hold for now, as a decision on the next step would be taken on June 9.