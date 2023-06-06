Those who called our laurels Rs 15 medals are now after our jobs, says Sakshi Malik
(Twitter/ Vinesh Phogat)
Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat asserted on Monday that their jobs at Railways is now in jeopardy after leading rallies against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh. The wrestlers have joined their jobs and will take next move on June 9.
“Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job," Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik said in a tweet. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia both tweeted the same things.
In fact, Vinesh Phogat also tweeted the same. These wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging the former sexually assaulted many female wrestlers. Till now, no progress has been made in that regard, but the wrestlers did meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.
हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं.— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023
हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है.
अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए.
हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं.— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 5, 2023
हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है.
अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए.