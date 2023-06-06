Those who called our laurels Rs 15 medals are now after our jobs, says Sakshi Malik

“Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job," Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik said in a tweet. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia both tweeted the same things.