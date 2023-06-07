Junior wrestlers' trials priority over WFI elections, says PT Usha
(PTI)
P T Usha, the IOA president said on Tuesday why the national sports governing body prioritised having junior grapplers' selection trials above holding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. An ad hoc committee has been managing the federation's daily operations since April 27.
The Asian Championship U-15 and U-20 wrestler selection trials are managed by the ad hoc organisation. The WFI election deadline of 45 days expires on June 17. "For the betterment of kids, we prioritised the trials rather than elections of WFI. If we concentrate on elections, the trials will be compromised," Usha informed PTI.
"We don't want to sacrifice the betterment of our kids and we want they should get a fair opportunity to represent on the international podium." But she said that the WFI election dates would shortly be published.
"We will try to do it within the given deadline of 45 days," she said. "The name of the third member of the ad-hoc committee and election dates will be announced soon." Meanwhile, the sports governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), has issued a subtly disguised threat that India may be suspended if the 45-day deadline was not followed.