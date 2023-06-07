WFI elections by June 30, chargesheet to be submitted by June 15, says Anurag Thakur
A major breakthrough seems to have been achieved between the government and the protesting wrestlers, after the latter's six-hour-long meeting with the sports minister Anurag Thakur. The wrestlers have agreed to stall the protest till June 15, and by that time cases against them will be withdrawn.
In a long meeting, the sports minister asked the wrestlers to wait until the investigation against Brij Bhushan Singh is completed by June 15, and the chargesheet is filed. As per ANI, he said, "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June".
“An Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be constituted, headed by a woman. All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed 3 terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before 15th June”, the minister added.
The wrestlers, meanwhile, have made it clear, that until their demands are not met, the protest will not be over. “Government has assured us that the police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest”, Punia had told reporters.