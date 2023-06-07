Wrestlers meet Anurag Thakur, demand for a woman WFI chief
(PTI)
After the Sports Minister invited the wrestlers to open a fresh round of dialogue, the protesting group met Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, demanding the appointment of a woman as WFI chief and the scrapping of police FIRs against them, a report in IANS said.
"They demanded free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the appointment of a woman chief. They also said Brij Bhushan Singh or his family members cannot be part of the federation. Also reiterated their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh," sources said.
But the question that arises is if the government can really interfere in the working of the WFI. The meeting with the Sports Minister has come after they met the Home Minister a few days back. This is the second time in all these months that the wrestlers met Thakur at his residence. Back in January, when the protest had just erupted, Babita Phogat had played the mediator and took the players to the minister.
Earlier, talking to IANS, Sakshi Malik said, "We will keep everything open. We won't take any decision behind closed doors. We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree."