Minor's father reveals truth behind false case against Brij Bhushan Singh

In a revelation that shook the nation, the father of the minor said, that it is better that the truth comes out now rather than in the court. He went ahead and listed out the reason, why he made a sexual harassment case against Singh.

He said it was during the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow, where his daughter lost in the final and was not selected for the squad. "The match was against a Delhi wrestler. The UWW and WFI rules were not followed (in the bout). I have no grudge against the Delhi wrestler. She is also like my daughter but the referee who was also from Delhi deliberately defeated my daughter," he said.

"You think that it's just one bout and probably it does not matter. But it is hard work of one year. The kid who is making a comeback after undergoing a spinal surgery and has worked hard, practising for hours every day, knows the worth of that one bout."

"The father of the wrestler knows the value of that one bout. Because of that one bout, we missed out on four international tours and probably four medals," he said. He further said, "No one approached me. We were wronged so it was our decision. They were also wronged and wrong is wrong."

"Let a few things remain official. There are a few things which are personal." He responded that a guarantee from the authorities was what caused him to alter his mind and drop the accusations.

"Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," he said.

"It's better that things become clear now instead of in the court. When I was talking to the Federation, they also agreed that a wrong decision was made and promised action. They had refused (action) at that time."

"It was not a small matter, so I had to be angry. I have no enmity with anyone, or that girl (winning wrestler from Delhi). She is like my daughter." In response to the father of the minor's abrupt change of heart, Singh, the departing WFI chief, said he won't have any resentments.

"The girl was led into this mistake. She was manipulated by the wrestlers who are protesting against me. So, I don't have any grudge either against her or her family," Singh told PTI.

"I won't demand any action against this family. It is just a plot to defame me." The father also made it clear that it was solely his decision, not his daughter's, to complain to the WFI head.

"It was my decision, I am the father, I was angry at him but I told her 'my child, these are the kind of discussions taking place' and she said 'papa aap dekhlo (Dad, you take care of it)." His daughter will hopefully receive justice.

"I have given proper video evidence and proof of that (disputed) bout. I will never get that one year back. During all this controversy, she lost a bout (U17 trials in Sonepat) on June 5 and went into depression. Can those times come back?"