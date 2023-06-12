IOA announces WFI elections on July 4

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (PTI)

According to PTI, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Monday that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would hold elections for a new president on July 4. Mahesh Mittal, a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been named by IOA as the returning officer.

