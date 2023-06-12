IOA announces WFI elections on July 4
(PTI)
According to PTI, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Monday that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would hold elections for a new president on July 4. Mahesh Mittal, a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been named by IOA as the returning officer.
At the WFI's Special General Meeting, elections will be held. Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, as well as Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh and calling for his arrest over allegations that he has harassed female wrestlers.
Following the protest, the IOA established a three-person ad hoc committee under the direction of the sports ministry. Two people were named to oversee the federation's daily operations on April 27.
Anurag Thakur, the sports minister, promised protesting wrestlers last week that a chargesheet will be submitted by June 15 in the case involving claims of sexual harassment against departing WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Additionally, Thakur guaranteed that the WFI elections will take place before June 30.
In addition, he acceded to the wrestlers' demand that Singh and his friends not be permitted to take part in the election process.