Report | Delhi Police seek international assistance in sexual harassment case against WFI president
(PTI)
According to reports in the Indian Express, the Delhi Police wrote to the wrestling federations of five nations asking for information about claims of sexual harassment made by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.
In their FIRs, the wrestlers claimed that they had experienced harassment while competing in competitions in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. The Delhi Police has, in turn, asked for help in the form of photos and videos of the competitions there, from the respective nations.
But the details about all these might not be available until June 15, when they submit the chargesheet. The report further suggests that Sanjay Arora, the police commissioner, met for a review with Sagarpreet Hooda, the special commissioner, and the DCPs Pranav Tayal and Manishi Chandra.
On the other hand, according to PTI, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Monday that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would hold elections for a new president on July 4. Mahesh Mittal, a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been named by IOA as the returning officer.
At the WFI's Special General Meeting, elections will be held.