WFI sets July 6 as election date, former chief justice Mahesh Mittal assumes returning officer role

Justice Mittal Kumar was formally informed of his appointment and asked to accept the position on Monday by IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey. In a letter, Chaubey stated, "IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee, and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections."