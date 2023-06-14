WFI sets July 6 as election date, former chief justice Mahesh Mittal assumes returning officer role
(PTI)
A day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) named former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that their elections will take place on July 6.
On June 19, the nominating process will get underway. The Special General Meeting (SGM) and election dates were chosen by Justice Mittal Kumar, the returning officer. The SGM and elections were originally scheduled for July 4, but Justice Mittal Kumar has opted to move those dates up two days.
Justice Mittal Kumar was formally informed of his appointment and asked to accept the position on Monday by IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey. In a letter, Chaubey stated, "IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee, and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections."
WFI elections would be held by June 30 earlier, according to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who made the announcement during a meeting with protesting wrestlers on June 7. Meeting this deadline, nevertheless, was difficult because the SGM needed a 21-day notice. The outcome of the next elections will be vital in establishing the direction of Indian wrestling as well as who will run the organisation.