Wrestlers seek Asian Games trials extension as IOA contacts OCA for deadline reprieve

The OCA must receive squad lists for all sports by July 15 from the IOA, and the top sports organisation has already requested that all national federations send in the final names of their chosen athletes by June 30.

Due to their protracted protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, are now eager to compete in the Asian Games trials but need time to be in excellent physical form.

According to information obtained, the wrestlers addressed Deputy Sports Secretary SPS Tomar a letter on Friday, and the ministry official passed the request to the temporary body in charge of running the WFI's business on Saturday.

The ad hoc committee contacted the IOA, who then wrote to the OCA asking for a deadline extension, according to an IOA source who verified this to PTI. The official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that, "Yes we had received the letter that was written by the wrestlers, and accordingly, it was decided that OCA's view can be taken if they are willing to extend the deadline for the wrestlers."

The ad-hoc organisation was anxious to hold the trials in the final week of June so that the names could be provided to the IOA before the deadline of June 30 stipulated to all National Sports Federations (NSFs). From September 23 to October 8, China's Hangzhou will host the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games champion, Bajrang, has begun his training at the Bahalgar SAI facility. He practised with Jitender Kinha, his sparring partner.

Surjeet Kalakal, who is quickly ascending in the 65kg division, would be Bajrang's strongest adversary if he is selected to fight in the trials. He now has both the U23 Asian and the national titles.

The other challengers are Vishal Kaliraman, a product of Chhtarasal Stadium, and Anuj, who practise at the same akhada where Bajrang previously exercised, although they are not anticipated to push a fully-fit Bajrang.

